Anthropic is evaluating whether to build its own internal billing, payment, and fraud detection infrastructure.

Job listings indicate that the AI startup is seeking engineers and managers to evaluate the development of proprietary billing and treasury tools.

The move highlights potential risks for Stripe, which relies heavily on booming AI firms for growth.

Beyond consumer payments, Anthropic is looking to consolidate its banking relationships and build custom production-grade treasury applications.

Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic is reportedly considering developing its own in-house billing, financial infrastructure, and fraud-detection systems, a move that could reduce its reliance on the payment processor Stripe.

Recent job postings suggest the fast-growing startup is deciding where to keep using third-party financial platforms and where to build its own "primitives," The Information reported. The shift comes as Anthropic scales rapidly, with annualized revenue leaping nearly fivefold to almost $45 billion within five months by May.

Evaluating The 'Buy-Versus-Build' Equation

Handling revenue for AI applications presents unique hurdles due to complex, token-based usage models and fluctuating consumption patterns. Anthropic's open roles, including positions for billing software engineers and financial fraud specialists, aim to address these challenges directly. The company is seeking talent to build real-time risk assessment systems, curb promo code abuse, and reduce processing costs.

While replacing primary processors like Stripe would be a complex and lengthy effort, developing custom billing and financial tools gives fast-growing tech firms greater control over transaction fees and specialized metering.

"Stripe has been a strong partner to Anthropic for years, and we continue to work with them across our business," an Anthropic spokesperson said in a statement to The Information. Stripe did not respond to requests for comment.

Broader Trends Among AI Leaders

Anthropic is not the only AI leader re-evaluating its payment tech stack. Rival OpenAI recently expanded beyond Stripe by bringing on payment processor Adyen. OpenAI also shifted its customer credit card data storage to an independent intermediary, giving it the flexibility to route transactions through multiple vendor platforms.

In response to these shifting demands, Stripe has invested heavily in AI-specific features, including its $1 billion acquisition of usage-based billing platform Metronome. Meanwhile, competitor Adyen acquired usage-based billing provider Orb for $335 million.

The Information noted that Anthropic’s internal engineering push extends into its corporate treasury operations. Hiring listings show the startup is seeking to consolidate its banking relationships and build custom, production-grade financial applications to manage cash flows—functions traditionally handled by third-party software vendors such as Kyriba, Trovata, or FIS.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ on Anthropic.

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