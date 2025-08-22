According to a Bloomberg report, Anthropic was previously said to be looking to raise $5 billion, with its valuation expected to reach $170 billion.

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is reportedly in talks to raise $10 billion in fresh funding amid intensifying competition with OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI.

According to a Bloomberg report, Anthropic was previously said to be looking at raising $5 billion, with its valuation expected to reach $170 billion. However, the investment round witnessed strong demand, resulting in a significant increase in fundraising.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, states that Iconiq Capital is leading the investment round. Other investors expected to participate in the round include Lightspeed Venture Partners, TPG Inc., Menlo Ventures, and Spark Capital. The San Francisco, California-based AO startup is also in talks with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, and the Qatar Investment Authority to participate in the $10 billion fundraising round.

Anthropic, which counts Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google among its investors, was valued at $61.5 billion after a $3.5 billion investment round led by Lightspeed Ventures earlier this year.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic is known for its Claude family of large language models. It competes directly with OpenAI, and the most recent version of its AI model is Claude Opus 4.1, with a focus on agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning.

Meanwhile, Anthropic rival OpenAI is said to be eyeing a valuation of $500 billion, according to a CNBC report.

Anthropic is not listed publicly at the moment. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the AI startup was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

