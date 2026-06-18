Anthropic’s licensing terms prompted the removal of Claude from an internal list of approved large language models available to employees, The Financial Times reported.

Goldman Sachs withdrew Claude from its Hong Kong staff in April.

Anthropic is attracting global scrutiny after the U.S. ordered the company to bar foreign entities and individuals from using its Mythos and Fable 5 AI models.

Anthropic and its rival OpenAI have confidentially filed for IPOs.

Scrutiny of Anthropic’s AI technology is on the rise, with a new report saying that financial giant JPMorgan has removed access to Claude models for its staff in Hong Kong, months after Goldman Sachs made a similar move.

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The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing its sources, that the wording of Anthropic's usage terms in its licensing agreement prompted the bank ​to remove Claude from an internal drop-down list ​of approved large language models available to employees ⁠in the Asian financial hub.

The restrictions by ​the two Wall Street banks come amid rising U.S.-China tensions over AI technology, ‌data ⁠security and access to advanced computing tools, Reuters reported. While AI models built by U.S. firms are not available in mainland China, Hong Kong has largely remained a market where some models operate, ​with usage limits ​set by U.S. ⁠companies.

Last week, Anthropic pulled its latest Mythos and Fable 5 AI models after U.S. authorities raised security concerns and directed the company to suspend access for foreign entities and individuals, citing national security risks.

The company said the government believes there is a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," Fable 5 for potential hacking and has issued an export control directive in response. Anthropic said it was complying with the order but "disagree[s] that the finding of a narrow potential jailbreak should be cause for recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people."

Nonetheless, the episode reignited concerns about both the capabilities and risks of frontier AI models, while the U.S. export restrictions prompted European and Indian leaders to once again advocate for sovereign AI technology and reduce reliance on American AI providers.

Anthropic is reportedly engaged with the government to allay concerns, hoping to ultimately reverse the export control, and the U.S. ​President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that negotiations with Anthropic are "going fine."

The developments may complicate Anthropic's path to an initial public offering. Anthropic confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO last month, days before rival OpenAI filed.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for ANTHZZX and ‘neutral’ for OPEAZZX. Anthropic's private market valuation was $1 trillion on Thursday, according to Nasdaq Private Market data, while OpenAI’s was $820.7 billion.

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