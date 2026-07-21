A San Francisco federal judge has officially approved a $1.5-billion settlement between AI developer Anthropic and thousands of authors whose pirated books were used to train the Claude chatbot.

The $1.5-billion deal marks the largest copyright settlement in U.S. history.

Anthropic secures relief only for its past downloading and training activities, while authors retain the right to pursue legal action over future model training or generated outputs.

A number of publishers and authors chose to opt out, proceeding with independent legal actions against Anthropic.

A federal court in California has formally authorized artificial intelligence firm Anthropic (ANTHZZX) to finalize a $1.5-billion settlement, ending a high-stakes legal battle over the unauthorized use of copyrighted works.

U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín signed off on the agreement, bringing closure to a class-action lawsuit led by a coalition of writers. The plaintiffs accused the San Francisco-based startup of relying on illicit digital libraries to compile vast training repositories for its flagship AI assistant, Claude.

The final judicial sign-off resolves a key dispute that had been advancing through federal court since preliminary approval was granted in September 2025 by former Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup before his retirement.

Terms Of The Settlement

Under the approved terms, the AI developer will fund $1.5 billion into a payout pool to compensate copyright holders. Rightsholders with registered works swept up in the litigation are set to receive approximately $3,000 per eligible book.

Additionally, the terms require Anthropic to destroy all original files and duplicates acquired from known pirated book repositories, including Library Genesis and Pirate Library Mirror.

The deal resolves past downloading claims without serving as an ongoing license. Rightsholders preserve their right to bring separate legal actions regarding future training practices, unlisted literary works, or potential infringements arising directly from output responses generated by Claude.

"We are gratified by the Court’s ruling granting final approval of this historic settlement. It is the largest known copyright recovery in history," the authors' lead attorney Justin Nelson said in a statement accessed by Reuters. "We look forward to making ​distributions to the Class as promptly as possible," Nelson said, referring to payments to authors covered by the ​settlement.

The Copyright Lawsuit And Legal Context

The legal action stems from the landmark case Bartz v. Anthropic, initiated by authors Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson back in 2024.

The writers alleged that Anthropic engaged in massive copyright infringement by downloading upwards of seven million works from illegitimate online collections to feed its generative AI infrastructure.

Although U.S. District Judge William Alsup determined that training AI with books did not infringe on U.S. copyright law, he ruled that Anthropic must face trial for utilizing pirated content. Consequently, in September 2025, Anthropic consented to a $1.5 billion settlement to resolve the authors' lawsuit.

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