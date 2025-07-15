The after-hours move followed Anavex’s recent completion of enrollment for a mid-stage schizophrenia trial, with top-line results expected later this year.

Anavex Life Sciences slipped in after-hours trading on Monday after the company said it plans to raise as much as $300 million by selling shares.

The stock closed at $11.48 on Monday, up 3.3% for the day, before slipping 1% to $11.37 in after-hours trading.

The stock offering comes on the heels of its latest quarterly results, which showed net loss was $11.2 million, or $0.13 a share, compared with a loss of $10.5 million in the same period last year.

The company had $115.8 million in cash at the end of March and said that it would fund the company for about four years.

In April, Anavex disclosed an update on the long-term data on its Alzheimer’s candidate, blarcamesine. According to new data released, the drug slowed cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer’s patients over four years.

The results were disclosed at the AD/PD 2025 conference, and they hint that the treatment may have a disease-modifying effect if started early and taken continuously.

The drug has also been well tolerated. No significant safety issues were reported, and dizziness, the most common side effect, was reduced by tweaking the dose schedule.

Anavex has also wrapped up enrollment for a mid-stage trial of its schizophrenia drug, Anavex 3-71, with results expected in the second half of the year.

Separately, 74 patients remain on long-term blarcamesine therapy through a Compassionate Use Program, with some having taken the drug daily for over nine years.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Anavex was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user viewed the shelf registration as a bullish signal, suggesting that Anavex may be positioning itself for a potential EMA approval.

They speculated the filing could be tied to plans for standalone distribution or as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s hand in partnership talks, calling it “nothing but good news” for long-term holders.

Another user said that the S-3 filing doesn’t mean an immediate offering, but rather gives the company flexibility to raise funds if needed, particularly after a major catalyst like an EMA decision.

They called the move smart and standard for biotech firms, arguing it allows Anavex to act quickly if the stock jumps post-approval and strengthens its negotiating position with potential partners.

Anavex’s stock has declined 5.5% so far in 2025.

