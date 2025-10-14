Profit rose 30% and revenue 23% in Q2, driven by strong inflows and AUM growth, though high valuations may limit near-term upside.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth surged nearly 9% on Tuesday after the wealth management firm reported another strong quarter with both profit and inflows climbing sharply. The stock trades with its highest volumes in three months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s consolidated net profit rose 30.5% year-on-year to ₹99.35 crore in the September quarter, while total income grew 23.1% to ₹307.18 crore. Profit before tax increased 31.3% to ₹134.15 crore from ₹102.19 crore a year ago.

Analyst View

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak said the results reflect steady execution and broad-based growth across key financial metrics, including revenue, profit, and inflows.

He added that Anand Rathi Wealth’s consistent performance, expanding AUM, and strong return on equity of 45% highlight the firm’s operational strength and scalability.

However, Kotak noted that the stock has already rallied significantly ahead of the results, suggesting that while the earnings were strong, the immediate upside in the share price may be limited due to stretched valuations.

Earnings Review

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) rose 22% over last year to ₹91,568 crore, reflecting steady growth as more clients continued to invest and existing ones added to their portfolios.

Net inflows jumped 28% to ₹3,002 crore, while equity mutual fund inflows more than doubled to ₹2,062 crore, showing investors’ growing confidence in the markets and in the firm’s wealth strategies.

In the first half of FY26, net profit increased 29.2% to ₹192.97 crore, with revenue up 19.5% to ₹591.44 crore. Total inflows touched ₹6,827 crore, up 20% year-on-year, as the company continued to attract new clients and steady investments despite a volatile market backdrop.

The company said that AUM expansion and client retention remain strong, with attrition measured by AUM lost at just 0.18%.

The number of relationship managers rose from 374 to 386 year-on-year, while the company declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. Anand Rathi Wealth also reported an annualized return on equity (ROE) of 45%.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Anand Rathi’’s stock has risen 62% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<