Genesys and SJS also look poised for further gains, according to technical charts.

Technical charts suggest potential upside moves ranging from short-term rallies to multi-month breakouts in five stocks – Reliance Industries, RBL Bank, NALCO, Genesys International, and SJS Enterprises.

SEBI-registered analyst Vinay Taparia has spotlighted these stocks showing bullish technical patterns and shared crucial support levels that could negate the trend.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

Reliance Industries (RIL)

Reliance stock has formed a morning star at bottom. It can move to ₹1,435 in the next 15 days. A close below ₹1,335 negates this view.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank has seen a good breakout. The stock can move to ₹320-₹350 levels in the next six to nine months; a close below ₹238 negates this view.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO)

NALCO stock has given a good breakout with good volumes. It can move to ₹260 levels in the next six to nine months, with ₹185 acting as a good support on the downside. A close below ₹175 negates this view.

Genesys International

Genesys has seen a double bottom breakout. The stock can move to ₹740-₹800 levels in the next six to nine months. A close below ₹550 negates this view.

SJS Enterprises

SJS stock seems to have taken support near its previous breakout level. The stock can move to the ₹1,440-₹1,550 level in the next three to six months. A close below ₹1,279 negates this view.

