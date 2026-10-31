Amazon.com Inc. has established an $80 billion supplier financing framework to maintain liquidity while scaling its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Amazon secured access to up to $80 billion in discretionary borrowing through supplier financing agreements running from early 2027 through Q3 2028.

Heavy investments in data centers and equipment led to a $42.4 billion free cash outflow for the year ended Sept. 30.

Leaving behind its traditional cash-and-bonds approach, Amazon is embracing flexible collateralized financing alongside competitors to purchase costly hardware like Nvidia AI chips.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has arranged up to $80 billion in supplier financing credit line as it prepares for aggressive infrastructure spending to power its artificial intelligence initiatives.

The new credit structure gives the e-commerce and cloud provider additional financial flexibility while committing hundreds of billions toward data center construction and advanced hardware.

AMZN stock eased about 2% on Friday and is set to end its third consecutive week lower.

New Way Of Funding

According to a quarterly regulatory filing disclosed Thursday, the secured credit line allows Amazon to borrow against the value of purchased hardware at its own discretion.

The facility opens at the start of 2027 and runs through the third quarter of 2028. Lenders participating in the agreement will hold collateral rights over specific assets acquired via the facility. Amazon has not detailed which specific equipment will serve as collateral, and representatives for the company declined to provide further specifics.

Speaking on Bloomberg Television on Friday, Matt Garman, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon Web Services, highlighted the rationale behind the strategy. "When we see such a really large opportunity in front of us, we're looking for ways to also responsibly fund that so that we can go as big as possible for our customers," Garman said. He added that the firm is collaborating with key partners to better balance operational cash flows during this rapid operational buildup.

Shift From Traditional Funding

Historically, Amazon financed its cloud computing infrastructure and semiconductor acquisitions directly from retail and cloud revenue streams or through corporate bond issuances.

The company previously refrained from complex financing arrangements, such as joint venture construction deals or third-party chip leases. Such structures have become commonplace among competing technology companies seeking to acquire expensive Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) processors, which represent a significant portion of modern data center expenditures.

Capital Outlays Drive Cash Outflows

The move comes after Amazon reported higher-than-anticipated third-quarter capital expenditures. The increased spending contributed to a free cash outflow of $42.4 billion for the 12 months ending Sept. 30.

The company's aggregate future financial commitments, which include outstanding debt, interest payments, uncommenced leases, and equipment purchase obligations, reached $883 billion at the end of September, a 36% jump from the prior quarter.

AMZN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

AMZN stock has gained about 3% year-to-date.

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