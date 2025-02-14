American Electric Misses Q4 Revenue Expectations, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance: Stock Edges Lower, Retail Sentiment Worsens

AEP expects 8% to 9% annual total load growth between 2025 and 2027, and by the end of the decade, it expects its new load to rise to 20 gigawatts.

Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) edged lower by 0.2% in Thursday’s morning trade after the utility provider’s fourth-quarter earnings missed both earnings and revenue expectations.

American Electric posted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, missing the $1.25 estimate by a whisker, according to Stocktwits data.

The Ohio-based company missed revenue expectations by a wider margin, reporting a topline of $4.7 billion, below the estimated $4.91 billion.

AEP has now missed earnings estimates in two of the past five quarters, but its record is worse in terms of revenue – it missed estimates in all the five previous quarters.

For the fiscal year 2024, AEP’s earnings met estimates of $5.62 per share.

However, for the fiscal year 2025, AEP reaffirmed its guidance – it expects to post EPS in the range of $5.75 and $5.95.

The company said it is evaluating a $10 billion investment plan across its service territory and regional transmission grids.

Analysts at Bank of America (BofA) Securities hiked their price target for the AEP stock on Wednesday to $108 from $107, implying an upside of nearly 6% from current levels. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the AEP stock worsened from a day ago, hovering in the ‘bearish’ (37/100) territory at the time of writing.

AEP retail sentiment.jpg AEP sentiment and message volume February 13, 2025, as of 11:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

AEP’s share price has been volatile recently, gaining just over 4% in the past six months.

However, its one-year performance is relatively better, with gains of nearly 30% during this period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

