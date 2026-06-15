Advanced Micro Devices is betting on AI-powered memory tech with MEXT acquisition to ease data center bottlenecks.

MEXT’s technology uses predictive AI models to make flash storage function more like high-speed DRAM.

The deal aims to help enterprises run larger AI, analytics, virtualization and HPC workloads without proportionally increasing hardware costs.

AMD expects the combination to boost memory utilization, improve performance-per-dollar and accelerate deployment at scale.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced on Monday that it has acquired MEXT, a company focused on AI-driven memory optimization technology, as it looks to address growing memory constraints across modern data center environments.

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The announcement came on a day when AMD surged past a $900-billion market capitalization for the first time after it began selling a product that challenges Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) DGX Spark.

At the time of writing, AMD stock was trading nearly 7.5% higher.

AMD Adds DRAM-Like Flash Technology

MEXT has developed AI-powered predictive memory technology designed to make flash storage behave more like DRAM, allowing organizations to expand usable memory capacity while maintaining performance and efficiency. According to AMD, the approach could help lower infrastructure costs, improve resource utilization and support the scaling of both AI and general-purpose workloads.

The acquisition adds memory optimization capabilities to AMD’s broader compute and AI portfolio. The company plans to integrate MEXT’s technology across its data center offerings and said the deal will also bring in a team with expertise in memory systems and AI infrastructure. AMD said combining its data center platforms with MEXT’s technology is intended to help customers deploy workloads more efficiently, cost-effectively and at greater scale as memory demand continues to rise across enterprise computing.

AMD Looks To Ease Memory Constraints

The acquisition targets a growing challenge facing data centers. As AI models, data analytics, virtualization and high-performance computing workloads become larger and more complex, memory has increasingly become a bottleneck across cloud and enterprise environments. AMD said addressing those constraints is essential to improving efficiency and accelerating deployments at scale.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About AMD Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMD improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a week earlier, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

AMD shares have surged nearly 365% over the past 12 months, far outpacing the broader market. During the same period, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has gained 26%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 41%. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has also gained 26% over the period.

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