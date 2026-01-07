The chipmakers' AI data center chips, including the new MI440X and the upcoming MI500 Series, delighted retail investors.

  • AMD announced new chips for computers, data centers, and gaming at CES 2026.
  • The chipmaker has been pushing to scale its data center business and reduce the gap with market leader Nvidia.
  • AMD shares gained an impressive 77% last year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. trended on Stocktwits as the chipmaker launched a slew of AI chips for computers, data centers, and gaming at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.

‘AI For Everyone,’ Says AMD

The company expanded its Instinct MI400 accelerator lineup – its top-of-line data center chips – with the introduction of MI440X, designed for enterprise-scale AI workloads. It also previewed the next-gen Instinct MI500 Series processors, which would come next year.

At its keynote, AMD CEO Lisa Su offered a sneak peek of Helios, a data-center rack system powered by AMD CPUs and GPUs for advanced AI workloads. Su brought a full Helios rack on stage at CES, calling it the “world’s best AI rack” — a clear challenge to Nvidia, which has so far set the benchmark for server-scale AI systems.

Trailing Nvidia

Although behind Nvidia by a wide margin, AMD is scaling its data center business at a brisk pace. Last year, the company signed a major deal with OpenAI, part of which saw the ChatGPT maker buy AMD processors and invest in AMD – a big vote of confidence in AMD’s technology.

In line with its template, AMD launched the Ryzen AI 400 Series, its latest AI-powered PC chip lineup. The new processor series - featuring 12 CPU Cores and 24 threads - offers 1.3 times faster multitasking than its competitors and is 1.7 times faster at content creation, AMD claimed.

AMD also announced the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the latest version of its gaming-focused processor.

Retail Reaction

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AMD shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Tuesday, up from ‘neutral’ the previous day, with ‘high’ message volume. “$AMD watching CES and boy I don’t own nearly enough AMD,” a user said.

“The best thing about AMD is no hype, just a solid pipeline for the next few years,” noted another user. “They’re telling you exactly what they are going to do, and they will do it. The Mi355 was 6 months ahead of schedule. Mi400 series 2H 2026 and Mi500 series 2027.”

AMD shares gained over 77% in 2025, and are up 3.2% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<