The retail giant said regular full- and part-time employees earn an average of $23 per hour with benefits.

Amazon.com (AMZN) announced on Monday that it is hiring 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions across its U.S. fulfillment and transportation network.

The hiring number is the same as Amazon planned for the 2024 holiday season.

