Amazon announced that it would offer redeployment opportunities to as many affected employees as possible following the closure of its Fresh stores.

Amazon.com (AMZN) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to close its “Amazon Fresh UK” stores, following a thorough evaluation of business operations and the substantial growth opportunities in online delivery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said that it would offer redeployment opportunities to as many affected employees as possible.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<