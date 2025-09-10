According to a report by the Information, Amazon’s consumer-facing AR glasses are codenamed Jayhawk, and its AR glasses for delivery drivers are internally known as Amelia.

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly developing consumer-focused augmented-reality glasses, setting up a direct challenge to Meta Platforms (META) in the emerging AR hardware market.

The project, codenamed Jayhawk, would feature microphones, speakers, a camera, and a full-color display in one eye, according to The Information, which cited people familiar with the matter. The report added that Amazon is also working on a second pair of AR glasses aimed at delivery drivers. Known internally as Amelia, the glasses would display instructions on the lenses to guide package sorting and deliveries.

The move puts Amazon into competition with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which is expected to debut a new version of its AR glasses at its Connect conference next week.

