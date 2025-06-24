The e-commerce giant previously invested $16 billion in the country in 2023.

Amazon (AMZN) is investing an additional 40 billion pounds (about $54 billion) in the UK to expand its services, particularly its warehouse network, the e-commerce giant announced on Monday.

The funds, to be invested over the next three years, will be allocated towards opening four new warehouse facilities and expanding some existing ones, among other initiatives.

Amazon said the projects will create thousands of new jobs, including 2,000 at a previously announced warehouse in Hull and another 2,000 in Northampton.

Shares of the company ended 4.8% higher on Monday, amid a broader market rally after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Amazon will also expand its local corporate headquarters in East London, invest in employee programs and benefits, and support the UK's creative industry, including restoring the historic Bray Film Studios in Berkshire.

"Amazon's £40 billion investment adds another major win to Britain's basket and is a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

Amazon previously made a $16 billion investment commitment for the region in 2023.

Amazon's shares have gained over 25% from their recent low in April, but the stock is down 5% year-to-date.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bearish,' unchanged from the previous day.

AMZN sentiment and message volume as of June 23 | Source: Stocktwits

The retail and tech giant is on an investment spree. This year alone, its cloud arm, Amazon Web Services, has pledged over $40 billion in the U.S., and more than $30 billion across Australia, India, Thailand, and Taiwan to build and expand data centers.

Amazon announced in February that it had earmarked $100 billion in capital expenditures for 2025 to support global growth in cloud and AI.

