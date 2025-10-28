Galetti said this generation of AI is the most transformative technology since the internet, enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.

Amazon.com (AMZN) announced on Tuesday in a blog post that it would reduce its corporate workforce by about 14,000 roles, building on a recent slew of job cuts the company has planned to save costs and increase investment in artificial intelligence.

“We’re working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted, including offering most employees 90 days to look for a new role internally and our recruiting teams will prioritize internal candidates to help as many people as possible find new roles within Amazon,” said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon.

Galetti said this generation of AI is the most transformative technology since the internet, enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before. She added that Amazon was convinced the company needed to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for its “customers and business.”

