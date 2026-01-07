In addition to updating its hardware lineup, Amazon announced a faster and updated Fire TV experience as well as the expansion of its Alexa AI assistant’s services.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Tuesday announced a slew of new devices and updates to its services at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Amazon’s shares were up more than 2% in Tuesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Ring Mobile Security Trailer

The Ring Mobile Security Trailer can be placed in parking lots and other outdoor spaces, helping in monitoring them. The company says the Mobile Security Trailer can be used on a trailer, in a truck bed, or as a standalone unit.

The trailer comes equipped with a camera that is capable of 360-degree coverage, has wireless connectivity, and can function fully off-grid using solar power.

The company stated that the trailer supports advanced AI-powered security insights with a compatible subscription to Ring. The Ring trailer will be available later this spring.

Other Ring Devices

Amazon’s Ring also announced new Elite security cameras, with coverage ranging from 140 degrees to 360 degrees. These devices are designed to meet coverage requirements across different settings, from protecting doorways to mounting in the middle of a passage for all-around monitoring.

Ring Elite prices start at $499.99 and go up to $999.99.

The company also unveiled a new line of Ring Sensors that allow users to protect entry points, rooms, and outdoor spaces. The lineup includes door and window sensors, motion detectors, glass break sensors, a panic button, and an outside door sensor.

Ring also announced a new feature called Fire Watch that delivers warnings and real-time information during fast-moving fire events, enabling Ring camera owners to share snapshots while cameras analyze video for visual signs of smoke or fire.

Fire TV Updates

Amazon announced an overhaul of Fire TV, promising up to 30% faster experience. The new update includes dedicated sections for each category, making it easier for users to browse through the content collection.

The company also launched a new lifestyle TV, the Amazon Ember Artline, with a matte display and access to more than 2,000 art pieces for free. Users can choose from adjustable frame colors to customize the look to match their home’s interior design.

Amazon has also expanded the availability of Alexa+ on the Alexa website, allowing users to access the AI assistant through a web interface.

AI-Powered Bee Wearable

Amazon’s AI-powered Bee wearable is an always-listening device that helps users capture every moment of their day. The Bee device can transcribe everything and create reminders and to-do lists for the user to dive into later.

The Bee device can connect to a user’s email and calendar, draft emails, and create invites on their behalf. It features dual microphones and a button to start or stop recording easily. The company said it lasts up to seven days on a single charge and understands up to 40 different languages.

AMZN stock is up 3% year-to-date and 5% in the past 12 months.

