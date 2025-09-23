VETERAN MARKETING LEADER TO ACCELERATE AMAZE’S GROWTH AND STRENGTHEN GLOBAL BRAND

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the promotion of Danielle Pederson to Chief Marketing Officer, effective August 20, 2025. Pederson will report directly to Amaze Holdings, Inc. Chairman and CEO Aaron Day and lead Amaze’s global marketing strategy to further advance its mission of empowering creators and brands to unlock new revenue streams in the growing e-commerce industry.

“Establishing the CMO position marks an important step in fortifying our senior leadership, strengthening our competitive position, and ultimately capitalizing on the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “Danielle’s proven leadership and deep expertise in brand development, demand generation, and community engagement has already helped drive measurable results as we execute on our strategy to scale the business and expand market share. We look forward to further energizing our marketing capabilities as she takes on this expanded role.”



During her tenure as Amaze’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Pederson oversaw the successful launch of the Company’s reimagined website, which unifies the Amaze family of brands under a cohesive experience. She also owned the research, synthesis, and presentation of Amaze’s ideal customer profile (ICP) and creator success metrics, building a comprehensive creator acquisition strategy to double down on success, scale the business, and fuel growth. In addition, she developed a new go-to-market strategy for Amaze Digital Fits, which is already seeing strong beta results. Together, these initiatives have made it easier for creators and businesses to discover and leverage the right tools for their goals, whether they’re launching their first product, scaling a brand, or engaging fans.



“As Amaze’s SVP of Marketing, I had the privilege of supporting the Company’s evolution as both a private and public entity,” said Danielle Pederson, Chief Marketing Officer of Amaze. “In this new role, I look forward to driving our marketing vision with a forward-thinking, creator-first approach while continuing to expand Amaze’s reach through enhanced capabilities and strategic partnerships."

Pederson brings over 15 years of marketing leadership experience, with a proven track record of transforming marketing efforts into high-performing, multi-channel growth engines. Her career spans brand development, demand generation, and community engagement, consistently delivering measurable impact across revenue and reach. At Amaze, she combines creative vision with data-driven execution to build scalable marketing systems that fuel creator success and elevate the platform's global presence.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co



About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc

Released August 20, 2025

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.