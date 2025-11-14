ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE FRAMEWORK TRANSFORMS CULTURAL TRENDS AND FAN DATA INTO REAL-TIME, DESIGN DRIVEN PRODUCT COLLECTIONS

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that Perez Hilton, one of the first and most recognized digital influencers, will be among the inaugural users to integrate the recently launched Amaze Moments adaptive AI infrastructure and dynamic design framework into his storefront.

With millions of followers across YouTube, X, and Instagram, Hilton is widely known for establishing his celebrity news website PerezHilton.com in the early 2000s. Now, through his Amaze storefront, Hilton will tap into the Amaze Moments AI engine to transform cultural trends and fan signals into real-time product collections, including exclusive drops inspired by some of his most viral catchphrases, such as “Greater than my haters” and “Keep it cute!”.

Powered by a reactive intelligence infrastructure, Amaze Moments turns real-time data into automatically generated design concepts, helping creators like Hilton capture the pulse of their audience and translate it into commerce that connects.

“We’re honored to be Perez Hilton’s platform of choice as he continues to innovate in the creator economy and connect with his global fanbase,” said Gwan Yip, Chief Product Officer of Amaze. “With Amaze Moments, he’ll be able to make faster, data-informed decisions that reflect exactly what his fans are engaging with.”

This partnership further positions Amaze as a leading creator platform with next-generation capabilities, empowering users to build authentic, adaptive, and data-driven connections with their audiences across the constantly evolving attention economy.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that when something goes viral, timing is everything,” said Hilton. “Amaze Moments makes it easier than ever for creators to capture that energy in real time, turn attention into opportunity, and build deeper connections with fans.”

Fans can explore Hilton’s new line of exclusive merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, crewneck sweaters, and more, through his Amaze storefront today: Perez Hilton.

Video: Amaze Moments x Perez Hilton

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co



About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc

Released October 28, 2025

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.