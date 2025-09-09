The stock listed at ₹135 per share on the NSE and ₹134 on the BSE.

Amanta Healthcare shares made a firm debut in the benchmark indices on Tuesday. The stock listed at ₹135 per share on the NSE, marking a 7.14% premium over its issue price of ₹126. On the BSE, it opened at ₹134, up 6.35% from the issue price.

The listing performance was in line with street expectations, as suggested by the grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9 per share.

Subscription Details

The bidding for the Amanta Healthcare IPO opened on September 1 and closed on September 3, with allotment being finalized on September 4. Through the public issue, the company raised ₹126 crore via a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed in the range of ₹120 - ₹126 per share.

Investor interest in the issue was strong across all classes, with an overall subscription of 82.61 times, according to NSE data. The retail category saw subscription of 54.98 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was heavily oversubscribed at 209.42 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category recorded a subscription of 35.86 times.

Beeline Capital Advisors acted as the book-running lead manager for the issue, and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar.

Amanta Healthcare develops sterile liquid products, with a primary focus on parenteral solutions.

