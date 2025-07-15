Waymo completed one million miles on public roads with no human driver in January 2023 and scaled to 100 million miles in about two and a half years.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) robotaxi unit Waymo said on Tuesday that its driverless robotaxis have covered 100 million miles on public roads.

“100 million real world, fully autonomous miles driven on public roads. That’s more than 200 trips to the Moon and back,” the company said in a post on the social media platform X.

Waymo completed one million miles on public roads with no human driver in January 2023 and scaled to 100 million miles in about two and a half years.

Last month, the company also said that it has officially served 10 million paid rides, including over four million rides in 2024.

Waymo currently has about 1,500 vehicles in its fleet, which it operates in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta.

The update comes amid rising competition in the robotaxi segment. Tesla pilot launched its robotaxi service in Austin in June and expanded its service area earlier this week. Last week, CEO Elon Musk also announced that the company is preparing to expand into California in “a month or two.”

While players like General Motors’ Cruise have dropped out of the robotaxi business, others, including Waymo and Amazon’s Zoox, are striving to build and grow their business. Zoox announced in June that it has opened its first dedicated robotaxi production facility, gearing up to launch commercial services in Las Vegas later this year.

Waymo also announced in May that it is investing in American manufacturing. With its partner Magna, it will build a new autonomous vehicle factory in Metro Phoenix, where it will build thousands of Jaguar I-PACE vehicles equipped with its fully autonomous technology, it said.

