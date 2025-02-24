Allogene Short Interest Reportedly Near 5-Year Lows Amid Growing Retail Optimism: Analyst Sees CAR-T Therapy Promise

Baird remains bullish on Allogene, stating that the updated cema-cel data continues to support the "differentiated durability" of its allogeneic CAR-T therapy.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. surged over 42% last week amid a bullish analyst take on its latest immuno-oncology update and a report showing short interest in the stock at multi-year lows.

According to The Fly, citing Ortex.com data, Allogene's estimated short interest hit its lowest level in nearly five years in mid-January at around 20%, despite the stock's decline in early February.

However, following the Feb. 14 release of ALPHA/ALPHA2 trial data for cemacabtagene ansegedleucel in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma, shares more than doubled in two trading sessions before succumbing to broader market volatility.

Short interest has since risen to 23.6%, a three-month high, indicating bears are not too skittish, according to the report.

Data from Koyfin shows Allogene's highest short interest over the past five years was 28.38% in April 2023.

According to The Fly, Baird remains bullish on Allogene, stating that the updated cemacabtagene ansegedleucel (cema-cel) data continues to support the "differentiated durability" of its allogeneic CAR-T therapy.

In the next trial, the research firm sees potential for cema-cel to improve outcomes for low-disease-burden patients in front-line consolidation settings. It maintains an 'Outperform' rating on the stock.

ALLO sentiment and message volume on Feb 21

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has flipped from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish' within a month, with message volume jumping 1,200%.

One user suggested institutions could push the stock to over $10 — implying a near five-fold jump from current levels — while another highlighted Pfizer's prior $22 million investment, calling Allogene a "buy and forget" play.

Meanwhile, Allogene received FDA clearance in January to begin Phase 1 trials for its ALLO-329 drug candidate in systemic lupus erythematosus.

The study will launch by mid-2025 and will evaluate ALLO-329 in lupus nephritis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, and systemic sclerosis.

Allogene shares remain down nearly 1.4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos