Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago.

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

ADR shares of Alibaba Group Holding ($BABA) rose more than 6% on Tuesday after the company said its latest artificial intelligence model, Qwen2.5-Max, performed better on many fronts compared to top-tier AI models including DeepSeek-V3 and GPT-4o, lifting retail sentiment.

Alibaba’s Qwen2.5-Max is a large-scale Mixture-of-Expert (MoE) model that can achieve “competitive performance against the top-tier models,” WSJ reported citing a company statement.

According to several media reports, its Qwen2.5-Max surpassed DeepSeek V3 in several benchmarks, showing competitive results on many fronts that are critical for further advances in the area of AI and machine learning.

The news on Alibaba’s AI comes as the global investor community comes to terms with the disruptive potential of Chinese tech startup DeepSeek and its cost-effective alternative to the other established AI options.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ territory compared to ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-01-29 at 12.07.32 PM.png

Qwen2.5-Max's API will be rolled out under Alibaba’s cloud business unit that has made several strides in AI in the past year.

Last month, Alibaba announced a milestone for its artificial intelligence search engine Accio just two months into its launch.

Alibaba International, the international commerce division of Alibaba Group Holdings said Accio, had acquired over 500,000 small and medium-sized customers since launching in November.
Accio helps merchants with online sourcing with catalogs of millions of suppliers worldwide. The engine has over 7,600 product categories and boasts about 200 million trade industry-specific parameters.

Alibaba ADR shares are up 13% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Starbucks Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat, CEO’s Turnaround Strategy: Retail’s Not Convinced

Starbucks Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat, CEO’s Turnaround Strategy: Retail’s Not Convinced

Royal Caribbean Stock Soars On Outlook, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail's Elated

Royal Caribbean Stock Soars On Outlook, Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail's Elated

Better Choice Stock Slips After Agreement To Sell Asia Business: Retail's Optimistic

Better Choice Stock Slips After Agreement To Sell Asia Business: Retail's Optimistic

uiPath Stock Jumps On Positive In-House Report On Agentic AI Adoption: Retail Optimism Grows

uiPath Stock Jumps On Positive In-House Report On Agentic AI Adoption: Retail Optimism Grows

Apple Stock Climbs For Second Day As Analyst Sees Resilience Against DeepSeek Storm: Retail Awaits Earnings Cautiously

Apple Stock Climbs For Second Day As Analyst Sees Resilience Against DeepSeek Storm: Retail Awaits Earnings Cautiously

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi Prakash-no-makeup looks of 5 TV actresses

Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

The Mehta Boys Trailer OUT: Boman Irani-Avinash Tiwary deliver a riveting father-son dynamic NTI

The Mehta Boys Trailer OUT: Boman Irani-Avinash Tiwary deliver a riveting father-son dynamic

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon