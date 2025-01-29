Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

ADR shares of Alibaba Group Holding ($BABA) rose more than 6% on Tuesday after the company said its latest artificial intelligence model, Qwen2.5-Max, performed better on many fronts compared to top-tier AI models including DeepSeek-V3 and GPT-4o, lifting retail sentiment.

Alibaba’s Qwen2.5-Max is a large-scale Mixture-of-Expert (MoE) model that can achieve “competitive performance against the top-tier models,” WSJ reported citing a company statement.

According to several media reports, its Qwen2.5-Max surpassed DeepSeek V3 in several benchmarks, showing competitive results on many fronts that are critical for further advances in the area of AI and machine learning.

The news on Alibaba’s AI comes as the global investor community comes to terms with the disruptive potential of Chinese tech startup DeepSeek and its cost-effective alternative to the other established AI options.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘extremely high’ territory compared to ‘high.’

Qwen2.5-Max's API will be rolled out under Alibaba’s cloud business unit that has made several strides in AI in the past year.

Last month, Alibaba announced a milestone for its artificial intelligence search engine Accio just two months into its launch.

Alibaba International, the international commerce division of Alibaba Group Holdings said Accio, had acquired over 500,000 small and medium-sized customers since launching in November.

Accio helps merchants with online sourcing with catalogs of millions of suppliers worldwide. The engine has over 7,600 product categories and boasts about 200 million trade industry-specific parameters.

Alibaba ADR shares are up 13% year-to-date.

