Alibaba (BABA) has reportedly announced the price of its soon-to-launch artificial intelligence glasses, which would go on pre-sale on October 24 on its e-commerce platform Tmall.

According to a CNBC report on Thursday, the price of the product, known as Quark AI Glasses, during pre-sale would be at 4,699 Chinese yuan ($659.4), and after applying several discounts, it would cost 3,999 yuan.

The report added that Alibaba will begin shipping the product in December. Shares of Alibaba rose nearly 2% in premarket trading on Thursday.

The CNBC report noted that Alibaba had first unveiled the Quark AI Glasses launch in July. It was one of the first products of its kind from Alibaba, and the glasses use the company’s Qwen large language model and its Quark AI assistant, it said.

The report added that the eyewear would help with a variety of tasks, including hands-free calling, music streaming, and real-time language translation.

