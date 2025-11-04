During an interview with CNBC, Karp expressed surprise about the fact that the ‘Big Short’ legend was betting that Palantir and Nvidia would not perform well.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) co-founder and CEO Alex Karp on Tuesday reportedly called out Michael Burry’s short bet against Palantir and Nvidia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During an interview with CNBC, Karp expressed surprise about the fact that ‘The Big Short’ legend was betting that Palantir and Nvidia would not perform well.

“The two companies he’s shorting are the ones making all the money, which is super weird,” Karp said in the interview.

Palantir shares were down more than 8% in Tuesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<