Xverse wallet users can now seamlessly buy BTC and other tokens with local currencies, thanks to Alchemy Pay’s payment network.

Exciting news for Bitcoin maxis - Alchemy Pay (ACH) and Xverse have partnered to make buying crypto much, much easier.

If you don’t know (I didn’t either), Xverse is a BTC wallet which let’s you do the normal fuddy-duddy BTC transactions, but with all that new stuff too: Runes and Ordinals.

And thanks to Alchemy Pay’s partnership with Onramper, you can now purchase crypto directly in the app using the payment method that suits you.

Oh, and you can use your local currency. In Argentina? Use pesos. In Singapore? Your bank transfer or card as normal. They accept nearly everything from Visa to Apple Pay, which pretty much encompasses the entire world with 173ish countries and 50+ currencies.

Another nice thing: Onramper to ensure you receive the best rates and your transaction goes through seamlessly. Win-win, Xverse gets a global reach, Alchemy Pay gets to do what it does best (money side of things), and Onramper ensures it ‌all runs ‌smoothly.

Why this partnership is such a big deal is because its like having a straight funnel from your bank account through to your crypto wallet all from one place. Cryp[to wants to be available to the masses, not just the tech-savvy few.

Alchemy Pay is looking to be the crypto-Stripe here, and Xverse is betting it’s the right partner to make all this crypto jargon more user-friendly.

This is exactly the type of real-world adoption that we need to see, for all of those individuals that are truly excited about the future of Bitcoin and crypto.

