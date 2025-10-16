Under the agreement, AIRO will integrate Bullet’s interceptor platform into U.S. defense manufacturing infrastructure.

AIRO Group Holdings Inc. (AIRO) and Ukrainian drone developer Bullet (Degree-Trans LLC) have signed a letter of intent to form a 50/50 joint venture focused on producing and deploying high-speed interceptor drone technology across the United States, NATO member states, and Ukraine.

The collaboration centers on scaling production and operational deployment of Bullet’s combat-tested fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) platform. The agreement outlines plans to finalize definitive terms within the next 60 days.

Under the agreement, AIRO will integrate Bullet’s interceptor platform into the U.S. defense manufacturing infrastructure. The unmanned aerial system can reach speeds of up to 300 mph (450 km/h) with an operational range of 200 km.

Following the announcement, AIRO stock traded over 6% higher in Thursday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock stayed in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

