AIM ImmunoTech, PepGen, Aeon, Tiziana, Moleculin: 5 Biotech Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

New trial data, a reverse split, and financing moves triggered a spike in retail chatter for these biotech stocks in the week ending Feb. 28, 2025.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. (1100% jump in message volume)

AIM ImmunoTech surged in retail discussions after announcing the first new subject was dosed in Phase 2 of its Phase 1b/2 trial for Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Imfinzi in late-stage pancreatic cancer treatment. Several Phase 1 patients who received the highest dose will also be included in Phase 2. The trial, known as DURIPANC, is taking place in the Netherlands and will enroll up to 25 patients in this phase.

PepGen, Inc. (700% jump in message volume)

PepGen shares and retail chatter soared after the company released early clinical data from its FREEDOM-DM1 Phase 1 trial for PGN-EDODM1 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a genetic disorder causing progressive muscle weakness. The company reported dose-dependent splicing correction of 12.3% at 5 mg/kg and 29.1% at 10 mg/kg at 28 days post-dosing.

While single-dose studies haven’t shown functional improvements, PepGen sees early signs of benefits with repeat dosing. H.C. Wainwright called the data “very encouraging.”

Aeon Biopharma, Inc. (700% jump in message volume)

Aeon gained attention after announcing a 1-for-72 reverse stock split to meet NYSE American’s minimum share price requirement. The move took effect on Wednesday, with fractional shares rounded up.

Last month, Aeon received a non-compliance notice from NYSE American for failing to meet the $2 million stockholders’ equity requirement. The company reported a $32.1 million stockholders’ deficit as of Sept. 30 and has suffered losses in its last two fiscal years. Aeon has until March 5 to submit a plan to regain compliance.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (600% jump in message volume)

Tiziana’s stock buzz jumped after a Nature Neuroscience study showed its nasal anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody significantly reduced neuroinflammation and improved recovery in a preclinical model of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The treatment correlated with less anxiety, reduced cognitive decline, and improved motor skills.

Additionally, Tiziana revealed on Tuesday that its nasal anti-CD3 preclinical study is nearing completion and that foralumab could be a novel treatment for long COVID.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (600% jump in message volume)

Moleculin saw heightened retail discussion after announcing a $1.07 per share direct offering of about 3.3 million shares and warrants to an institutional investor, with 6.5 million warrants exercisable at $1.07 per share for five years.

The company expected to close the offering on Feb. 26, with Roth Capital Partners as the placement agent. The company said proceeds would be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

