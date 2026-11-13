Investor orders have flooded in at roughly six times the available share count for Anthropic PBC’s initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

Anthropic and its co-founders aim to raise up to $64.4 billion via the IPO alongside $26 billion in a simultaneous private placement, surpassing SpaceX’s debut.

Regulatory filings show the Claude developer reached an $81 billion annualized revenue run rate by Oct. 31, marking a $10 billion jump from September and a $16 billion increase since July.

Because orders exceed available stock sixfold, existing shareholders will receive priority, leaving many prospective buyers with smaller stakes than requested.

Investor appetite for Anthropic PBC’s initial public offering has far outpaced supply, with orders reaching approximately six times the number of shares available, Bloomberg reported.

The surge in investor interest positions the creator of the Claude artificial intelligence models for a historic market debut. Regulatory filings indicate that the company and its co-founders plan to raise as much as $64.4 billion through the public offering, paired with an additional $26 billion from a concurrent private placement. Combined, the $90.4 billion capital raise would eclipse SpaceX’s market debut to stand as the largest initial stock sale on record.

Moreover, how Anthropic’s IPO performs is being seen as a barometer for the overall AI play, which has been mired in investor doubt over bloated capital expenditures and dwindling cash reserves.

Tight Allocations And Secondary Trading

Underwriters have informed prospective buyers that Anthropic intends to favor its current backers when distributing stock, meaning many new investors will likely secure smaller allocations than they sought, Bloomberg reported.

To manage exposure and capture early fees before public trading launches, some institutional investors are already offloading portions of their expected IPO allocations to other buyers. Meanwhile, holders of pre-IPO equity are packaging and marketing those stakes to outside investors through special purpose vehicles.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are serving as lead underwriters for the offering, supported by a syndicate of 20 additional financial institutions. Once listed, Anthropic shares are slated to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT.

Valuation Strategy

Anthropic is aiming for a fully diluted valuation of roughly $1.4 trillion, a figure that falls below some earlier market projections.

Financial disclosures from Anthropic underscored rapid commercial adoption of the company’s AI tools. Anthropic posted an annualized revenue run rate of $81 billion as of Oct. 31, up from $71 billion at the end of September and $65 billion at the close of July.

Investor Roadshow and Nvidia Developments

To maintain momentum ahead of the listing, Anthropic is hosting a series of promotional events for potential backers, including a Friday livestream featuring Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon.

The heavy demand for Anthropic comes amid turbulence at key strategic partner Nvidia Corp.(NVDA). Investors have recently retreated from the chipmaker following the ouster of CEO Jensen Huang over reports of personal misconduct.

Nvidia remains deeply tied to Anthropic, having committed tens of billions of dollars in chip supply agreements and pledged to purchase roughly $10 billion in Anthropic stock through private placement.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards Anthropic was ‘extremely bullish’ while retail investor chatter around the firm was ‘extremely high’.

Many retail investors were bullish following the 6x oversubscription report.

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