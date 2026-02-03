According to JPMorgan, about 65% of global family offices are prioritizing artificial intelligence investments over cryptocurrencies.

JPMorgan's latest study finds that family offices choose AI and private equity over crypto and gold, despite rising geopolitical tensions.

Only 17% of family offices see crypto as a major investment theme, and almost 90% say they have no exposure to it.

However, private equity remains the most popular asset class, with 37% planning to raise exposure in the next year.

Wealthy family offices are increasingly betting on artificial intelligence and private equity, while steering clear of cryptocurrencies and gold, according to JPMorgan Private Bank's survey of wealthy investors. Their findings show that even amid rising geopolitical tensions, ultra-high-net-worth investors remain skeptical of digital assets and traditional hedges.

The bank's 2026 Global Family Office Report, which surveyed 333 single-family offices in 30 countries from May to July 2025, shows that AI-related investments were the top pick for large private investors. Growing confidence in the sector's structural growth potential is evident in the approximately 65% of respondents who stated they are prioritizing AI exposure, either now or as a future allocation.

On the other hand, only 17% of family offices mentioned blockchain and cryptocurrency as a major investment theme, and almost 90% of those surveyed said they had no exposure to cryptocurrency at all. Crypto allocations made up only 0.4% of global portfolios on average, and Bitcoin exposure was even lower at about 0.2%, indicative of how marginal the asset class is for the majority of family offices.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $78,179.29, up 0.5% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin improved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ territory. However, chatter remained at ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

Survey Finds Family Offices Aren’t Buying Gold Either

The report also stated that other "hedges" are not very popular, even amid geopolitical tensions, with 72% of people saying they don't own any gold. According to the survey, geopolitics was the biggest global risk, with 20% of respondents naming it as their top concern.

Trade policy and liquidity constraints were second, with 12% of respondents naming each as their top concern. Asset valuations, risks to economic growth, and portfolio concentration were the last three big issues that affected allocation decisions. JPMorgan said that "appetite for hedges remains limited," even though there is a lot of uncertainty in the economy.

Also, with 37% of respondents aiming to increase allocations over the next 12 to 18 months, private equity emerged as the most preferred asset class. Even though more than half of respondents still say they are not currently exposed to growth equity and venture capital, which are frequently thought of as the primary avenues for obtaining early-stage AI development, they are also becoming more popular.



