DATA Network builds tools to license human-contributed data to AI labs, while USD.AI arranges GPU-backed loans.

AI-focused crypto tokens traded mixed on Sunday, CHIP and PEARL were only gainer among the tokens cited by Grayscale.

Grayscale said Bittensor, NEAR and World are playing "more prominent roles" in AI, but spotlighted three smaller projects.

Pearl aims to let GPUs run AI workloads and secure a blockchain at once, and Grayscale said PEARL is "up 580%" in three months.

Grayscale is going beyond the largest names in the AI crypto space, Bittensor (TAO), NEAR (NEAR) and World (WLD), to highlight three lesser-known tokens operating deeper in the AI buildout and onto three lesser-known projects, DATA Network (DATA), USD.AI (CHIP) and Pearl (PEARL), as AI-focused tokens traded mixed on Sunday.

The asset manager published a note on Friday, saying that TAO, NEAR and WLD were playing "more prominent roles" in AI services, blockchain-based agent commerce and proof of personhood.

Data For AI Training

Grayscale stated in its note that “there's a lot more going on beneath the surface," and named three projects using blockchain to support AI data collection and training, compute financing, and compute monetization

The first was DATA Network (DATA), formerly known as Story, which Grayscale said was building tools to "collect, license, and track human-contributed data," including photos, videos, and voice recordings. Apps on the network could license those datasets to AI labs and reward the people who contributed them.

DATA's price fell over 2% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around DATA remained in the 'bullish' zone over the past day.

Funding The GPU Boom

Grayscale also pointed to USD.AI (CHIP), which arranges loans backed by graphics processing units, or GPUs, and the income they generate. Compute providers often need outside capital because the chips are costly, Grayscale said. USD.AI's onchain pools let investors fund those loans and potentially earn yield.

CHIP's price was the only one of the six tokens in the green, rising over 4% over the past day. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around CHIP remained in the 'bearish' zone over the past day.

The third project, Pearl (PEARL), wanted GPUs to do "double duty." The same hardware would run AI workloads while securing a proof-of-work blockchain, so compute providers could earn PRL rewards on top of their AI revenue. Grayscale said PEARL is "up 580% in the past three months."

PEARL's price was up over 0.3% on Sunday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PEARL remained in the 'bullish' zone, as chatter around it dropped to 'high' from 'extremely high' levels over the past day.

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