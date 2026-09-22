Phong Le said market forces, not regulation, will push advanced AI models toward open source.

Strategy CEO Phong Le said AI "could use Satoshi Nakamoto right about now."

Le said AI should be decentralized, non-sovereign, and not controlled by a few companies.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on the same day that "AI doomers" have it backward.

Strategy (MSTR) CEO Phong Le said artificial intelligence should follow Bitcoin's (BTC) path, and that it "could use Satoshi Nakamoto right about now."

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. On Tuesday, Le said AI required "the equivalent of Bitcoin," meaning a technology that was decentralized, non-sovereign, and not controlled by a few companies, on a podcast with Natalie Brunell.

He said Bitcoin and AI were the two most important technologies of the 21st century. According to the CEO, Strategy sat at the intersection of the two through its Bitcoin treasury and software business.

His comments came as MSTR stock slid 0.33% during mid-day trading. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

What AI Can Learn From Bitcoin

Le explained that "AI should be decentralized,” and that it “should be a commodity.” He added that this was the original intention behind OpenAI (OPEAZZX). Le further said that AI should run on decentralized computing power around the world, which would be better than having a few companies hold all the GPUs, he said.

Le explained that Bitcoin has survived for a long time without regulation. According to him, market forces will push even the most advanced AI models toward open source. He pointed to Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Elon Musk, saying both have called for AI not to be controlled by a small group of companies.

Le said he was optimistic about the technology. "I'm not worried about AI destroying the world," he said. He expects AI to make "humans more intelligent."

On AI Doomers

On the same day, Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong made a similar case, saying that "AI doomers" have it backward. Armstrong wrote that more than 165,000 people already die every day from cancer, heart disease, and car crashes, and that AI was helping to solve them. "Slowing progress doesn't keep us safer; it guarantees more preventable deaths," he said.

Source: @brian_armstrong/x

The developments happened as Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency, hit an 8-month high, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 7-month high.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at $86,128 at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Read also: GPUS Stock Slips After Hyperscale Data Carves Out Bitcoin Mining Business Into New Unit

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