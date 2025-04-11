After Trump’s Tariff Pause, Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Wants A ‘Win-Win’ Deal To Be Negotiated With China

Read Full Article

Hedge fund manager and billionaire investor Ray Dalio wants President Donald Trump to negotiate a deal with China that is a “win-win” for the world's two largest economies.

“President Trump's decision to step back from a worse way and negotiate how to deal with these imbalances is a much better way,” Dalio said in a post on X.

While Dalio thinks the U.S. debt problems are “unsustainable,” he believes President Trump’s strategy of using reciprocal tariffs was one of the worse ways to go about it.

However, he hopes that he will use the same approach with his Chinese counterparts with respect to the trade balance between the two economies.

“I believe [this includes negotiating a deal that appreciates the RMB against the dollar, achieved by the Chinese selling dollar assets while also easing their fiscal and monetary policies to stimulate their demand,” he said, adding that this would be a “win-win” scenario for the top two economies of the world.

Dalio says the debt, capital, and trade imbalances must be addressed.

Another key policy move for the Trump administration would be to reduce the deficit to 3% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

A recent report states that the White House clarified that the effective tariff rate for Chinese goods imported into the U.S. is 145%, while China’s tariff rate on U.S. goods is 84%.

A day after Trump’s tariff pause, U.S. equities experienced a downturn on Thursday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down nearly 4% at the time of writing.

