Affirm Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Klarna Replaces Company As Walmart’s Fintech Partner: Retail Stays Bearish

The development is considered a negative for Affirm, which, in 2019, partnered with Walmart to offer shoppers the option of using the company’s services to pay for their purchases over time at nearly 4,000 Supercenters nationwide.

Affirm Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Klarna Replaces Company As Walmart’s Fintech Partner: Retail Stays Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of financial services company Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) tumbled over 6% in Monday’s pre-market session after Swedish fintech firm Klarna disclosed it will be partnering with consumer finance app OnePay to exclusively offer installment loans for purchases at Walmart in the United States.

The development is considered a negative for Affirm, which, in 2019, partnered with Walmart to offer shoppers the option of using the company’s services to pay for their purchases over time at nearly 4,000 Supercenters nationwide.  

Affirm was available as a payment option on purchases ranging from $150 to $2,000.

Meanwhile, Klara pointed out that its partnership will give Walmart’s millions of weekly U.S. customers and members flexible payment options.

OnePay, backed by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, is already integrated into Walmart’s physical and digital channels. Walmart U.S. customers can shop using OnePay installment loans powered by Klarna.

Once approved, customers can choose from a range of repayment terms, from three to 36 months.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said OnePay's choice of Klarna as its exclusive installment loans partner at Walmart in the U.S. is a huge vote of confidence.

The firm’s disclosure about its partnership comes when it is on its way to go public.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Affirm continued to trend in the ‘bearish’ territory.

AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:06 a.m. ET on March 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits AFRM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:06 a.m. ET on March 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Most user comments on Stocktwits surrounding AFRM ticker reflected a pessimistic take on the stock.

AFRM shares have lost nearly 7% in 2025. The stock has gained over 46% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Reddit Stock Gets Sell Recommendation As Analyst Expresses Concerns Over Lofty Valuation: Retail’s Cautious

Reddit Stock Gets Sell Recommendation As Analyst Expresses Concerns Over Lofty Valuation: Retail’s Cautious

Edison International Stock Gains Despite Report Suggesting SCE’s ‘Zombie’ Line May Have Sparked Eaton Fire – Retail’s Still Bearish

Edison International Stock Gains Despite Report Suggesting SCE’s ‘Zombie’ Line May Have Sparked Eaton Fire – Retail’s Still Bearish

Recent Stories

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Micron’s Stock Climbs While Analysts Debate Post-Earnings Outlook – Retail’s Divided Too

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitfarms Stock Dips On Bitcoin’s Weakness Despite Stronghold Acquisition– But Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Buys 5% Stake In Hess Corp, Remains Confident About Pending Consummation Of Acquisition: Retail Sentiment Improves

Banking services to be hit from March 22-25 as bank unions demand 5-day work week, job security ddr

Banking services to be hit from March 22 to 25 as bank unions demand 5-day work week, job security

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25 ddr

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25, expands accessibility for MSMEs, startups

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon