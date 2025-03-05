AeroVironment Stock Tumbles After-Hours On Q3 Profit Miss, 2025 Forecast Cut: Retail’s Swayed By Long-Term Promise

The military drone maker cut its annual adjusted earnings forecast to $2.92 and $3.13 per share, compared with its earlier estimate of $3.18 to $3.49 per share.

AeroVironment Stock Tumbles After-Hours On Q3 Profit Miss, 2025 Forecast Cut: Retail’s Swayed By Long-Term Promise
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

AeroVironment (AVAV) shares fell more than 20% in aftermarket trading on Tuesday after the company posted third-quarter earnings below Wall Street’s estimates and cut its fiscal 2025 forecast.

The defense firm posted adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share for the three months ended Jan. 25, while analysts, on average, expected it to post $0.66 per share, according to FinChat data.

The company’s quarterly revenue fell 10% to $167.6 million compared to a year earlier. Wall Street expected it to post $206.4 million.

AeroVironment reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.06 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $13.9 million, or $0.50 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said its product sales declined to $139.8 million during the quarter, from $155.9 million, for the same period last year, due to a 44% revenue fall in its UnCrewed Systems segments.

The decline was slightly offset by revenue increases in its Loitering Munitions Systems and MacCready Works segments.

The company also said that Southern California high winds, fires, and resulting blackouts and shutdowns hurt its revenue.

The company also slashed its fiscal 2025 revenue forecast to the range of $780 million and $795 million compared with $790 million and $820 million projected earlier.

The military drone maker cut its annual adjusted earnings forecast to $2.92 and $3.13 per share, compared with its earlier estimate of $3.18 to $3.49 per share.

“While this has been a transition year pivoting away from Ukraine demand, we still expect a strong fiscal year 2025, including record fourth quarter revenue,” CEO Wahid Nawabi said.

The company said that Ukraine would represent about 6% of its fourth-quarter revenue and is not material to its future growth plans.

Its funded backlog was a record $763.5 million at the end of Jan. 25, compared to $400.2 million as of April 30, 2024.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ (77/100) territory from ‘bearish’(41/100) a day ago, while retail chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’

AVAV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:45 p.m. ET on March 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits AVAV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:45 p.m. ET on March 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user admitted that the company’s future looks ‘rough’ in the short term, but in the long term, the investment theme is backed by the closing of its $4.1 billion deal for BlueHalo and strong backlog.

Over the past year, AeroVironment stock has gained 5.1%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Capricor Therapeutics’ Retail Chatter Explodes On Stocktwits After FDA Grants Priority Review For DMD Therapy

Capricor Therapeutics’ Retail Chatter Explodes On Stocktwits After FDA Grants Priority Review For DMD Therapy

Best Buy Stock Plummets As Trump Tariff Worries Outweigh Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Traders Are Buying The Dip

Best Buy Stock Plummets As Trump Tariff Worries Outweigh Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Traders Are Buying The Dip

Phillips 66 Stock In Spotlight After Elliott Nominates 7 Directors, Retail Confidence Stays Low

Phillips 66 Stock In Spotlight After Elliott Nominates 7 Directors, Retail Confidence Stays Low

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final shk

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final

PHOTOS Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection RBA

(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon