On September 4, Aeries unveiled plans to scale its workforce across India and Mexico.

Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT), an AI-powered transformation solutions provider for private equity-backed companies, said on Thursday that it has secured a major multi-year contract valued at up to $8 million annually.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The agreement is with a leading global marketing and tech firm aiming to expand its presence in India and strengthen its AI delivery infrastructure.

Following the announcement, Aeries Technology stock rose by over 51% on Thursday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. At the same time, message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘extremely low’ levels in 24 hours.

AERT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Sep. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user commended the new contract.

The new alliance is a key component of the client’s broader strategy to scale operations and enhance capabilities in artificial intelligence.

On September 4, Aeries unveiled plans to scale its workforce across India and Mexico, with plans to hire more than 500 professionals in India over the next year, across various fields, including artificial intelligence, technology, finance, and business operations.

The majority of new hires will fill specialized roles in the field of AI. These teams will be responsible for building scalable AI platforms, advanced data processing pipelines, and real-time decision engines.

The expansion will be supported by the opening of new offices in major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Aeries is also betting big on Mexico with plans to enhance its presence in Guadalajara.

Aeries Technology's stock has declined by over 7% in 2025 and by more than 61% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.