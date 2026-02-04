The company announced record revenues for Q4 at $10.3 billion, beating analyst expectations of $9.67 billion, as per Stocktwits data.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) posted record fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results on Tuesday, beating street expectations.

The company announced record revenues for Q4 at $10.3 billion, beating analyst expectations of $9.67 billion, as per Stocktwits data. The company also posted record earnings per share of $1.53, versus an expectation of $1.32.

“2025 was a defining year for AMD, with record revenue and earnings driven by strong execution and broad-based demand for our high-performance and AI platforms,” said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO at AMD.

“Our record fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate AMD’s ability to deliver profitable growth at scale,” said Jean Hu, AMD executive vice president, CFO and treasurer.

Despite the stellar results, AMD shares declined over 5% in after-market hours.

