U.S. companies added 42,000 jobs in October, registering the first month of gains since July, when more than 104,000 jobs were added.

The October payroll gain surpassed Wall Street expectations of an addition of 22,000 jobs during the month, according to Dow Jones data as compiled by MarketWatch.

The gains in October follow two months of declines in the job market. According to revised ADP data, private payrolls declined by 29,000 in September and by 3,000 in August.

