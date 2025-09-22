Analysts have highlighted an accumulation zone around ₹1,415–₹1,430.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, which develops, operates and maintains port infrastructure alongside a multi-product Special Economic Zone at Mundra, continued its winning streak, rising 2% on Monday. This comes after India’s market regulator dismissed allegations raised by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research last week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has dismissed claims of stock manipulation and non-disclosure of related party transactions made against Gautam Adani and his group.

Hindenburg had alleged that Adicorp Enterprises routed funds to Adani Power, but SEBI found no violation of the Listing Agreement or LODR Regulations and concluded that the transactions did not qualify as related party transactions.

Fundamental View

SEBI-registered analyst Ashok Kumar Aggarwal noted that Adani Ports has a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 13.8% and a return on equity (ROE) of 18.8%, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.

Technical Outlook

On the technical front, Aggarwal said the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near and above 60, and the stock is trading above all moving averages on daily, weekly, and monthly charts.

This, he said, reflects strength and positive momentum in the short to medium term.

Trading Strategy

Aggarwal highlighted an accumulation price zone between ₹1,415 and ₹1,430, a stop loss at ₹1,368, and price targets in the range of ₹1,520–₹1,560.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Adani Ports’ stock has risen 19.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<