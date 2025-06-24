The stock is drawing attention after chairman Gautam Adani projected $15–$20 billion in annual capex and highlighted record FY25 revenue of ₹2.71 lakh crore.

Adani Enterprises rose over 2% following recent technical signals and fresh commentary from its annual general meeting.

SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal noted that chairman Gautam Adani, in the AGM, projected a capital expenditure of $15–$20 billion annually over the next five years.

He also said the Adani Group posted record-breaking revenue in FY25 despite a turbulent year.

Mittal noted that from a technical perspective, shares of Adani Enterprises had lagged since June 2024, forming lower highs and lower lows, and found a bottom at ₹2,026 on March 3, 2025.

Since then, it has found strength, crossing its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages. He added that the stock has also been trading in an upward-sloping channel since March, as indicated on the charts.

Mittal recommended a buy zone between ₹2,528 and ₹2,500, with a strict stop loss at ₹2,400, and a target range of ₹2,700 to ₹2,750.

Adani Enterprises posted FY25 consolidated revenue growth of 7% year-on-year (YoY), reaching ₹2.71 lakh crore, and saw core profit escalate by 8.2% YoY to ₹89,806 crore. Net debt to EBITDA was at 2.6x.

The company reported 450 MMT cargo movement at Adani Ports, 94 million passengers at Adani Airports, and 100 billion power units produced by Adani Power.

Adani Enterprises maintained its clean energy goals by targeting 50 GW of renewable capacity through Adani Green by 2030 and expanding Adani New Industries, which will build a 10 GW solar module facility.

The stock has declined 1.1% so far in 2025.

