The analyst cited technical setups, improved valuations, and institutional interest as key triggers behind the bullish outlook.

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain has turned bullish on Adani Enterprises, Kaynes Technology, and Vadilal Industries, pointing to fresh breakout signals backed by strong technicals and supportive fundamentals.

Let’s take a look at her stock recommendations:

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has seen a major resistance breakout from an ascending support base, confirmed by strong volume and bullish RSI signaling continued momentum.

Jain highlighted that the company has a large order pipeline and the recent regulatory clean chit from market regulator SEBi has boosted sentiment and valuations. She added that Adani Enterprises stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of nearly 70, and its 5-year return on equity has improved to 14.88%.

She recommended buying above ₹2,650, with a stop loss at ₹2,378 for target prices of ₹2,721, ₹2,800, and ₹2,957.

Kaynes Technology

Kaynes has seen an ascending triangle breakout at all-time highs, backed by strong volume and bullish RSI momentum, which signalled continuation of primary uptrend.

Jain noted that the company was nearly debt free and was showing a high growth momentum with technical and fundamental tailwinds. Its recent CEO transition was handled smoothly, and has seen strong institutional interest. She is bullish on the stock.

Vadilal Industries

The stock has seen a rounding bottom breakout above a strong resistance level, confirmed by healthy volume and bullish RSI. And the technical setup signals robust upside potential. Its operational efficiency and debt reduction drive have helped it outperform sector returns. Jain noted that the technical rating remains "strong buy" with further scope for re-rating.

Jain recommended buying Vadilal above ₹6,001 for target prices of ₹6,181, ₹6,360 and ₹6,720, with a stop loss at ₹5,400.

