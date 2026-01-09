Archer will integrate NVIDIA’s IGX Thor platform into future versions of its Midnight electric air taxi.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares rose 5% on Thursday after the company unveiled a major artificial intelligence initiative at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, deepening its partnership with NVIDIA to develop next-generation aviation technologies.

Archer will integrate NVIDIA’s IGX Thor platform into future versions of its Midnight electric air taxi. IGX Thor is an advanced safety-capable AI computing module, designed for real-time performance.

Archer plans to showcase the technology at its recently acquired Hawthorne Municipal Airport facility in Los Angeles, which is expected to serve as the operational hub for its planned LA air taxi network. Archer will also deploy the airport as a testing ground for next-generation aviation technologies.

Partnership Details

The partnership will focus on three areas: enhancing pilot safety through real-time environmental sensing and predictive awareness, enabling smoother integration into complex airspace with AI-driven traffic and routing systems, and building autonomy-ready flight controls that can support future semi-autonomous and autonomous operations. Archer said the AI platform will also have applications across manufacturing, fleet operations, and pilot training.

The announcement comes as Archer remains in the spotlight following recent efforts to partner with U.S. cities under the federal eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which aims to support the rollout of air taxis this year. Its applications include public-private partnerships across California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and New York.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes. ACHR was among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user stated that the stock should break and hold above the $9 resistance for further rally.

Over the past year, ACHR shares have declined more than 17%.

