Accenture Gets Multiple Price Target Cuts Despite Q4 Beat, Analysts Point To Demand Uncertainty: Retail's Extremely Bullish

Shares of Accenture Plc. (ACN) fell more than 7% in Thursday’s regular trading session after the company’s management voiced concerns about the U.S. government’s cost-cutting efforts, which could have an impact on Accenture’s topline.

According to The Fly, analysts at Stifel and Goldman Sachs cut their price targets for Accenture after considering management commentary and outlook.

Stifel cut the price target for Accenture to $355 from $380 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ new price target is $415, down from $430.

While Accenture posted a beat-and-raise quarter, the brokerages highlighted that the demand environment looks uncertain and choppy.

Goldman Sachs noted that investors would be justified in being dissatisfied with the management’s outlook due to a growing macroeconomic uncertainty among both business leaders as well as policymakers.

Earlier, analysts at Mizuho also trimmed their price target for Accenture, anticipating an adverse impact of a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

The primary driver behind this is the federal spending cuts being targeted by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“The new administration has a clear goal to run the federal government more efficiently. During this process, many new procurement actions have slowed, which is negatively impacting our sales and revenue,” said Accenture CEO Julie Sweet during a post-earnings call.

She added that the company expects “ongoing uncertainty” for the foreseeable future.

While this led to a sharp decline in the stock on Thursday, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing.

ACN sentiment and message volume March 20, 2025, as of 11 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user said they’ve added the stock to their long-term holdings.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Accenture is $377.83, implying an upside of nearly 26% from Thursday’s closing price.

Accenture’s stock has declined by more than 14% year-to-date.

