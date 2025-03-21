user
user

Accenture Gets Multiple Price Target Cuts Despite Q4 Beat, Analysts Point To Demand Uncertainty: Retail's Extremely Bullish

Goldman Sachs noted that investors would be justified in being dissatisfied with the management’s outlook due to a growing macroeconomic uncertainty among both business leaders as well as policymakers.

Accenture Gets Multiple Price Target Cuts Despite Q4 Beat, Analysts Point To Demand Uncertainty: Retail's Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Accenture Plc. (ACN) fell more than 7% in Thursday’s regular trading session after the company’s management voiced concerns about the U.S. government’s cost-cutting efforts, which could have an impact on Accenture’s topline.

According to The Fly, analysts at Stifel and Goldman Sachs cut their price targets for Accenture after considering management commentary and outlook.

Stifel cut the price target for Accenture to $355 from $380 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ new price target is $415, down from $430.

While Accenture posted a beat-and-raise quarter, the brokerages highlighted that the demand environment looks uncertain and choppy.

Goldman Sachs noted that investors would be justified in being dissatisfied with the management’s outlook due to a growing macroeconomic uncertainty among both business leaders as well as policymakers.

Earlier, analysts at Mizuho also trimmed their price target for Accenture, anticipating an adverse impact of a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.

The primary driver behind this is the federal spending cuts being targeted by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“The new administration has a clear goal to run the federal government more efficiently. During this process, many new procurement actions have slowed, which is negatively impacting our sales and revenue,” said Accenture CEO Julie Sweet during a post-earnings call.

She added that the company expects “ongoing uncertainty” for the foreseeable future.

While this led to a sharp decline in the stock on Thursday, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing.

ACN retail sentiment.jpg ACN sentiment and message volume March 20, 2025, as of 11 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user said they’ve added the stock to their long-term holdings.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Accenture is $377.83, implying an upside of nearly 26% from Thursday’s closing price.

Accenture’s stock has declined by more than 14% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

US Steel Stock Declines After-Hours On Weak Guidance, Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish

Knot Offshore Stock Sails Higher On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Feels More Bullish

Not-So-Happy 1st IPO Anniversary? Reddit’s Beaten-Down Stock Generates Muted Excitement From Retailers, Sell-Side Keeps Faith

Not-So-Happy 1st IPO Anniversary? Reddit’s Beaten-Down Stock Generates Muted Excitement From Retailers, Sell-Side Keeps Faith

Nucor Stock Tumbles On Weak Guidance Due To Price, Margin Pressures: Retail's Divided

Nucor Stock Tumbles On Weak Guidance Due To Price, Margin Pressures: Retail's Divided

Lennar Stock Falls After Homebuilder’s Q1 Profit Takes A Hit, Retail’s Still Bullish

Lennar Stock Falls After Homebuilder’s Q1 Profit Takes A Hit, Retail’s Still Bullish

Recent Stories

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue HRD

PCB dismisses reports of financial loss from hosting Champions Trophy 2025; Confirms 3000 crore ICC revenue

IPL 2025 Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan! snt

Virat Kohli Throwback: When RCB star set record straight on being vegetarian and NOT vegan!

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push AJR

Tata Group companies quietly emerge as key global suppliers for Tesla amid India's EV push

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow dmn

TRAGIC! Passenger dies mid-flight on Air India, found dead after arrival in Lucknow

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Recent Videos

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

Video Icon
L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Video Icon
Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Video Icon
Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Sonia Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan & Akhilesh Yadav Attend IUML Iftar in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Nitish Kumar Caught Talking & Laughing During NATIONAL ANTHEM; Video Goes Viral

Video Icon