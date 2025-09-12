Analysts lifted price targets and called the settlement a major win for AbbVie, with some estimating it could add billions to Rinvoq’s peak sales while giving the company more time to advance its pipeline.

Wall Street analysts boosted AbbVie on Thursday, marking the stock’s strongest session in more than seven months, after the company said it does not expect any generic versions of its blockbuster Rinvoq treatment before April 2037.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock closed 4.1% higher at a fresh record high of $220.22 on Thursday.

The settlement with generic challengers adds four years of exclusivity beyond the key 2033 patent expiration, extending the drug’s growth runway.

BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman raised his price target on AbbVie to $240 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating, saying the settlement “reads well for the name, helping to drive growth beyond current consensus expectations.”

Wells Fargo called the outcome a “big win” for AbbVie, reiterating its ‘Overweight’ rating with a $240 target and highlighting the “really long runway” now secured for Rinvoq.

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott said the deal provides AbbVie with “several more years of runway on one of its key growth drivers,” giving the company more time to develop experimental drugs ahead of major mid-2030s patent expirations, according to a Reuters report.

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps added that the additional four years of exclusivity could boost peak Rinvoq sales by approximately $2 billion, describing the development as “clearly a positive” for AbbVie.

Koyfin data shows AbbVie now has an average 12-month analyst price target of $217.45, with estimates ranging from $170 to $255. The stock trades slightly above that average after Thursday’s rally. Of the 28 analysts covering AbbVie, 18 rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, 10 rate it ‘Hold ’, and none recommend selling.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AbbVie was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

AbbVie’s stock has risen 27.3% so far in 2025, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<