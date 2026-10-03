Apple said it will introduce additional safeguards around its Full Disk Access feature, requiring more explicit user action before an app can obtain broad access to files, messages, mail and other data.

Apple said that Full Disk Access is a powerful macOS capability that largely bypasses the operating system’s normal privacy protections.

The feature exists in part because certain applications, particularly backup services, need broad access to a Mac’s data to function properly.

However, Apple said some developers are using the capability in ways that could expose users to privacy risks.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is tightening privacy controls on Mac computers as increasingly capable artificial intelligence agents gain access to sensitive user data.

The company announced on Friday that it will introduce additional safeguards around its Full Disk Access feature, requiring more explicit user action before an app can obtain broad access to files, messages, mail and other data.

Apple shares ended with gains of about 2% in Friday’s regular trade, while Meta shares gained 0.3%.

Apple Moves To Tighten Full Disk Access

Apple said that Full Disk Access is a powerful macOS capability that largely bypasses the operating system’s normal privacy protections.

The feature exists in part because certain applications, particularly backup services, need broad access to a Mac’s data to function properly. However, Apple said some developers are using the capability in ways that could expose users to privacy risks.

“Some developers are using Full Disk Access in ways that could put users at risk,” Apple said in a post.

The company said an application with this level of access can potentially reach virtually everything stored on a Mac, including files, mail, messages and browsing history.

Going forward, Apple said it will introduce additional controls so users who want to grant an application Full Disk Access must take a more explicit action to do so.

AI Agents Raise New Privacy Concerns

Apple directly tied the planned changes to the rapid development of autonomous AI agents.

“As AI agents become increasingly capable and autonomous, the risks associated with this level of access will grow substantially,” Apple said.

Unlike traditional applications that generally perform a defined set of functions, AI agents can interpret instructions, make decisions and take multiple actions on a user's behalf.

“We are committed to ensuring users clearly understand these risks before granting such access,” the company said, adding that users should be able to make informed decisions about their own data and privacy.

Meta Pushes Back On Muse Claims

The Apple announcement follows criticism of Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) Muse AI agent, which is designed to perform tasks on a user's behalf, including managing subscriptions and seeking better prices.

Technology columnist Jason Aten recently alleged that Muse accessed private Messages content on his Mac despite noting that he had not enabled Full Disk Access.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone disputed the characterization, saying Muse cannot access Messages unless users explicitly enable the necessary permissions.

“Let's set the record straight: the Messages integration in the Muse app for Mac is entirely opt-in,” Stone said in a post on X.

According to Stone, users must enable both Full Disk Access and the Messages connector for Muse to access Messages content. He also said the permission can be revoked at any time.

Andy Stone's post on X | @andymstone/X

What Retail Traders Think Of AAPL Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Apple trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

AAPL stock is up 23% year-to-date, while META stock is up 10%. The S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is up 15% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 24%.

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