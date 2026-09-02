John Ternus took over as CEO of Apple from Tim Cook on September 1.

Apple is preparing for a September 9 event to unveil its first foldable iPhone and expand into smart home devices.

Newly appointed CEO John Ternus praised predecessor Tim Cook and highlighted upcoming hardware innovation in his first official memo to staff.

Ternus also launched his public account on X, formerly Twitter.

Newly appointed Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Ternus struck a bullish tone on the company’s product roadmap on Tuesday, calling an upcoming product launch “phenomenal” in his first official address to employees.

Ternus, who previously led hardware engineering, officially stepped into the top role following Tim Cook's departure. Cook concluded a 15-year tenure as CEO and has transitioned into the role of executive chairman. In a farewell message sent to staff on Monday, Cook expressed full confidence in his successor's ability to lead.

AAPL stock gained 2.5% on Tuesday, its highest single-day jump since late July.

First Address To Staff

On his first day at the helm, Ternus expressed enthusiasm for both upcoming product launches and Apple’s longer-term hardware initiatives.

"I'm honored to be stepping into this role at what is truly the greatest company in the world, and I am so excited about everything we have in store," Ternus wrote in the internal note. "We have a huge launch next week that's going to be phenomenal."

Beyond immediate releases, Ternus highlighted long-range development projects. The CEO noted he remains excited for "the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven't even imagined yet that we'll dream up and create together."

Coinciding with his internal memo, Ternus established his presence on social media platform X on Tuesday.. His inaugural post simply stated, "hello."

Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak said the company will disclose more details about the executive leadership transition and product updates during its September 9 presentation.

The upcoming event is expected to feature Apple's first foldable smartphone, along with new home automation offerings. Looking further ahead, the company's long-term hardware pipeline reportedly encompasses camera-equipped AirPods, smart eyewear, a robotic tabletop hub, and touchscreen-enabled MacBooks.

Full Internal Memo

Below is the full text of the internal staff memo Ternus sent on his first day as CEO, as published by Bloomberg.

Team, Today, on my first day as CEO, I just wanted to send a quick note to thank everyone for the warm wishes. I also want to extend my deep appreciation to Tim for sharing so much of his knowledge and experience during this transition, and more importantly, for everything he contributed to Apple over the years. We're so lucky to have had a CEO who led with his values and with such decency and humanity. We are all better for it and I'm so grateful he'll be our executive chairman. I'm honored to be stepping into this role at what is truly the greatest company in the world, and I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that's going to be phenomenal. Thanks for everything you've all done to make it possible. I'm just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven't even imagined yet that we'll dream up and create together. There's no team in the world I'd rather build the future with. More to come. In the meantime, thanks for your excellent work! John

AAPL Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes, but the broader analyst view remains positive. Koyfin data showed that of the analysts tracking AAPL stock, six rate Apple a ‘Strong Buy,’ 19 rate it ‘Buy,’ 14 rate it ‘Hold,’ three rate it ‘Sell,’ and two rate it ‘Strong Sell.’

AAPL stock has gained 19% year-to-date.

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