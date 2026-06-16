pple Inc. is reportedly planning a major product refresh in late 2027, including AI-powered AirPods with built-in cameras, a second-generation foldable iPhone and a special 20th anniversary iPhone.

The upcoming camera-equipped AirPods, internally designated as B798, were delayed from a planned 2026 debut due to developmental setbacks.

Headlining the late 2027 smartphone lineup will be the 20th anniversary "Pro" models (code-named V73 and V74), which are expected to match the sizes of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

The late 2027 megalaunch devices, including both anniversary models and a second-generation foldable iPhone, will be powered by Apple's internally named "Naxos" A21 processor.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly planning a slate of new launches for 2027, including a foldable iPhone and camera-equipped AirPods.

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Central to this upcoming product cycle is a brand-new iteration of AirPods outfitted with integrated infrared cameras, according to an exclusive report from Bloomberg.

Designed to act as a wearable catalyst for Apple’s broader AI ambitions, the earbuds, known internally under the code name B798, were originally targeted for a 2026 launch. However, internal development deadlines slipped. Sources familiar with the project told Bloomberg that the delays stem from prolonged friction within Apple’s artificial intelligence software division, as engineers worked to build out visual AI models capable of identifying physical objects within a user's immediate surroundings.

The late 2027 debut of the camera-equipped wearables is scheduled to intentionally coincide with a landmark milestone for Apple's flagship product line: the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

Apple is readying anniversary flagship variants, code-named V73 and V74, are slated to succeed the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max lines while retaining similar dimensions. The distinguishing characteristic of these milestone smartphones will be a nearly edge-to-edge display framed by curved glass that extends and wraps fluidly around the chassis sides.

Simultaneously, Apple plans to quickly iterate on its hardware form factors by launching a second-generation foldable iPhone in the same late 2027 window. The aggressive timing for a follow-up foldable device signals high corporate confidence in the emerging category.

Next-Gen Silicon and the Commercial Horizon

This impending wave of hardware will also introduce an aggressive roadmap for Apple’s proprietary internal silicon. Both the 20th-anniversary models and the next-generation foldable device will run on a new A21 processor. Internally dubbed "Naxos," the A21 chipset will utilize cutting-edge 2-nanometer manufacturing architecture. Looking further ahead into 2028, Apple is already mapping out its subsequent premium smartphone processors, with plans for an A22 Pro chip that could leverage a microscopic 1.4-nanometer production process.

Before this late 2027 product surge takes place, Apple will roll out a standard sequence of hardware. The company remains on track to debut the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year utilizing an A20 Pro chip, followed by the release of the base-tier standard iPhone 18 powered by a baseline A20 chip in early 2027.

First Product Lineup Under Incoming CEO John Ternus

The high-stakes product lineup arrives at a critical operational juncture for the company. The late 2027 release window will directly coincide with the first full year of leadership under incoming Chief Executive Officer John Ternus, who is scheduled to formally take the helm on September 1.

While the report indicates that these three tentpole products have reached advanced development stages in recent months—with prototypes of the camera AirPods featuring near-final hardware and software configurations as of May—the ultimate commercial success of this hardware pipeline will serve as a definitive benchmark for Apple’s financial growth and market performance under its new chief executive.

AAPL Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Sentiment has shifted from being bullish a month ago as more retail investors highlight the company’s lack of innovation.

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