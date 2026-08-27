International Data Corporation (IDC) projects that Apple’s premier foldable iPhone will spark a major market resurgence at launch, with over 10 million shipments in its first year.

The high-end, book-style foldable handset is expected to retail for $2,500, targeting an elite consumer segment.

Apple’s entry into the category is projected to turn around a declining foldable market, securing a predicted 40% market share by 2027.

Apple will launch a new iPhone on September 9, the first launch under new CEO John Ternus.

Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) forthcoming entry into the foldable smartphone segment is projected to deliver over 10 million shipments within its first year, rescuing the category from an impending downturn, according to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The anticipated ultra-premium smartphone, set to debut in September, marks the Cupertino tech giant’s first venture into foldable hardware. Industry experts view the move as a major catalyst for a product segment Samsung Electronics Co. introduced seven years ago.

Apple (AAPL) stock rose nearly 1% on Wednesday.

High Price Tag Targets Elite Market

Despite an estimated retail price of $2,500, analysts expect strong consumer interest.

“I expect the passport-style Apple foldable to be widely successful despite the high $2,500 price tag,” said Nabila Popal, senior research director at IDC, told Bloomberg. “A very elite set of consumers are being targeted here, who will be lining up to buy the device.”

The passport-style form factor operates like a traditional smartphone when closed, then opens outward like a book to reveal a tablet-sized display.

Reversing a Market Downturn

Foldable smartphones have historically remained a niche segment within the broader mobile ecosystem. However, IDC predicts Apple’s arrival will inject significant momentum into the market, averting what was projected to be a double-digit percentage decline this year.

With Apple entering the space, IDC forecasts the foldable sector will grow by 12.6% this year, accelerating to 18% next year. By 2027, Apple is expected to command 40% of total worldwide foldable shipments.

The broader smartphone market faces headwinds, with overall shipments projected to drop by a record 16.7% this year due to supply chain constraints and rising component costs, particularly memory chips required for artificial intelligence features.

“The components that make AI possible are the same ones in short supply, and their cost is being passed straight through to the shelf,” noted Francisco Jeronimo of IDC. “The era of the cheap smartphone has ended.”

Official Reveal Set for September 9

Apple has officially confirmed its fall product showcase event for September 9, 2026, under the tagline "Surprise and Shine". Held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, the presentation will mark the company's first major product launch under new CEO John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on September 1.

Along with the expected announcement of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, reports indicate the event will spotlight Apple’s first foldable device. Early leaks suggest the hardware may feature Touch ID instead of Face ID and debut with an ultra-thin design optimized for multitasking.

AAPL stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

AAPL stock has gained nearly 15% year-to-date. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose 11.3%, and the Invesco QQQ gained close to 15% year-to-date.

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