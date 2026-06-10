The jump in share price also aligns with a broader rise in airline stocks such as United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL), driven by a sharp drop in oil prices.

The three-year agreement with Google covers 35 million gallons of SAF, a lower-carbon jet fuel made from renewable sources.

The deal not only advances American Airlines’s decarbonization goals but also secures a new long-term physical fuel supply at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Under the deal, the airline will purchase and take delivery of physical SAF produced from waste feedstocks such as used cooking oil.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares climbed 5% on Tuesday after the carrier announced a landmark sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) agreement with Google, described as the largest publicly disclosed deal of its kind between an airline and a single corporate customer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The jump in share price also aligns with a broader rise in airline stocks such as United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) driven by a sharp drop in oil prices after Iran and Israel announced they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from President Trump. UAL and DAL stocks edged up 4% at the time of writing.

The Google Deal

The three-year agreement covers 35 million gallons of SAF, a lower-carbon jet fuel made from renewable sources like waste cooking oil, plant oils and agricultural waste that can cut lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 80% compared with traditional fossil jet fuel. It is expected to cut nearly 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions.

The deal not only advances American Airlines’s decarbonization goals but also secures a new long-term physical fuel supply at Chicago O’Hare International Airport while generating book-and-claim environmental credits for Google’s business travel emissions. The deal comes as fuel costs continue to threaten the airline industry.

Under the deal, the airline will purchase and take delivery of physical SAF produced from waste feedstocks such as used cooking oil. The fuel will be blended and delivered through existing infrastructure at O’Hare. Google will receive the associated environmental attributes through the SAFc Registry, enabling transparent, traceable offsets for its corporate air travel emissions.

The global aviation sector accounts for roughly 2-3% of worldwide CO₂ emissions, and corporate offtake agreements are seen as essential to bridging the current gap between limited SAF production and growing industry needs. American Airlines noted the deal builds on its broader sustainability efforts, including a recent 16-week contrail-avoidance trial conducted with Google and partners that achieved a 62% reduction in contrail formation.

How Did AAL Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAL stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘extremely low’ to ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around GOOG was ‘bullish,’ accompanied by ‘high’ retail chatter.

A Stocktwit user opined that AAL would require a major restructuring.

Another user said that AAL has more exposure to fuel prices.

AAL stock has fallen 8% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<