American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $16.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.15, beating Wall Street estimates.

American Airlines shares fell after the carrier warned that fuel costs could rise by another $1.7 billion in the third quarter.

Fuel expense surged 83% year over year, with the company saying higher fares offset only about half of the increase.

American cut its full-year earnings outlook, citing persistent pressure from higher oil and jet fuel prices.

American Airlines (AAL) shares fell in early morning trade on Thursday after the carrier warned that a surge in fuel costs tied to the conflict in Iran would weigh heavily on profits for the rest of the year, overshadowing a second-quarter earnings beat and record quarterly revenue.

AAL stock declined over 4% in pre-market trade after the airline said fuel expense surged by more than $2.2 billion, marking an increase of 83% year over year, during the second quarter (Q2). The company said it recovered only about half of those higher costs through increased fares.

The sharp increase in fuel expenses has been driven by higher oil and jet fuel prices following the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Looking ahead, the company expects the pressure to continue.

American Airlines Lowers Guidance

Based on the forward fuel curve as of July 21, American forecasts that third-quarter (Q3) fuel expenses will increase by another $1.7 billion from a year earlier.

The outlook prompted the airline to significantly lower its third-quarter (Q3) and full-year guidance. The company now expects 2026 adjusted earnings to range between a loss of $0.65 per share and a profit of $0.65 per share for the full year, compared with previous guidance for a range of an adjusted loss of $0.40 to adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share.

For the third quarter (Q3), it said it expects revenue to grow between 16% and 19%, but projected an adjusted loss of $0.10 to $0.70 per share, well below analysts' expectations for a profit of roughly $0.26 per share, as per Koyfin.

Record Revenue, But Outlook Takes Center Stage

Despite the weaker outlook, American delivered a stronger-than-expected second quarter. The airline reported record quarterly revenue of $16.7 billion, up 16.3% from a year ago and slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations of $16.69 billion, according to Koyfin. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.15 per share, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $0.05.

CEO Robert Isom credited the results to the company's strategy of improving customer experience, expanding its network, growing premium offerings, and strengthening its loyalty business.

"Revenue growth was strong across all entities and cabins, with premium, Main Cabin, domestic, and international all up meaningfully year over year," Isom said, adding that he remains optimistic about demand through the rest of 2026 and into 2027.

Fuel Exposure: Retail Traders Remain Divided

AAL stock was among the top trending tickers on Stockwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the company improved from 'bearish' to 'bullish' over the past day, while message volume climbed about 73%.

AAL stock retail sentiment on July 23 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Some traders on the platform questioned the company's ability to navigate higher fuel prices. One user argued that AAL’s decision not to hedge fuel leaves it more exposed than competitors such as Delta, suggesting the stock could revisit last October's lows if elevated crack spreads continue to pressure jet fuel prices.

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Another trader stated that rising oil prices could push the shares below $10 if fuel costs remain elevated.

AAL’s stock has fallen nearly 4% this year, but clocked a gain of nearly 20% in the last 12 months.

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